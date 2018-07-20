Search

Class 8 girl's body found hanging from tree; Police suspect rape

Jul 20, 2018, 10:32 IST | PTI

According to the girl's family, she had gone to relieve herself yesterday morning and did not return. The body has been sent for postmortem

Class 8 girl's body found hanging from tree; Police suspect rape
Representational Picture

The body of a Class 8 student, who had been missing for a day, was found hanging from a tree in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh today, police said. Police said they suspect the girl was raped and then killed in Majlispur Tofir village.

According to the girl's family, she had gone to relieve herself yesterday morning and did not return. The body has been sent for postmortem.
An investigation is on, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime: Decomposed body of prime accused found in Haryana rape case

Tags

uttar pradeshCrime News
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK