Class 8 girl's body found hanging from tree; Police suspect rape

Representational Picture

The body of a Class 8 student, who had been missing for a day, was found hanging from a tree in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh today, police said. Police said they suspect the girl was raped and then killed in Majlispur Tofir village.

According to the girl's family, she had gone to relieve herself yesterday morning and did not return. The body has been sent for postmortem.

An investigation is on, police said.

