Search

Class 8 student attacks teacher with iron rod after he was scolded for not bringing books

Oct 28, 2018, 08:21 IST | PTI

When the teacher checked the student's bag, he found an iron rod and scolded the boy for not carrying textbooks, the officer said

Class 8 student attacks teacher with iron rod after he was scolded for not bringing books
Representational picture

A class 8 student of a government school allegedly attacked his class teacher with an iron rod Saturday after being scolded for not getting his textbooks and irregular attendance in south Delhi's Saket area, police said.

The police were informed about the incident at 9.35 am, a police officer said. The police said the student had come to school after a gap of few days and was scolded by his teacher for not bringing textbooks, he said. When the teacher checked the student's bag, he found an iron rod and scolded the boy for not carrying textbooks, the officer said.

During investigation, other students told the police that after taking the iron rod from the student, the teacher kept it on his table, the officer said. However, when the teacher got busy, the student picked up the rod from the table and kept it back inside his bag, he said.

When this came to the teacher's notice, he tried to take away the student's bag and that is when the boy took out the rod and attacked him with it, the officer said. The student immediately fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre where he was being treated for his injuries, the officer added. A case was registered and the matter was being probed, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

new delhiCrime News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Class-5 student brutally thrashed by teacher for not carrying notebook

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK