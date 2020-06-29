Class-8 student commits suicide in UP's Kanpur

A Class 8 student was found dead after she allegedly committed suicide at her residence in New Azad Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

"On June 27, we received the information that a girl had committed suicide. After receiving the information, the police had reached the spot and the body was sent for postmortem," SP Kanpur South Aparna Gupta said.

The family alleged that the girl was molested by a group of men. An FIR against the accused has been registered and two people have been nabbed in the process.

"Two accused persons have been nabbed but search for the third accused is currently on. However, it has not been confirmed yet that she has been molested and neither was the police informed," Gupta said.

