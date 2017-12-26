Class 8 student goes missing after mother scolds him in Noida

A class 8 student has gone missing allegedly after his mother scolded him over studies in Noida, police said on Tuesday

A class 8 student has gone missing allegedly after his mother scolded him over studies in Noida, police said on Tuesday. Prashant, a resident of Noida's Sector 22, has been missing since December 22, the police said.





After his mother scolded him, the student left the house and threatened his mother that he will go to Haridwar and live there, they said. A complaint has been registered in the case, the police said, adding further investigations are on.