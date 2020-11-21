Class 9 girl made police station in-charge on World Children's Day

A Grade 9 girl was made police station in-charge at Harvansh Mohalla on the occasion of World Children's Day on Friday.

Harshita Sahoo of United Public School, made in-charge of the police station for a day and handled three cases and dismissed one case out of three.

A Kanpur police station makes girl child station in-charge for a day(20.11.2020)



"It's important to sensitise women of their rights & of legal procedures," says an officer



"It was very engrossing. I learnt a lot about how police stations work," says the acting station in-charge pic.twitter.com/T1iOzrRjvP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2020

"I am feeling proud and excited about working as a station in-charge. Right now, I am being trained and getting aware of the surroundings," said Harshita.

Satyadev Sharma, in-charge of Harvansh Mohalla police station said, "We choose a girl child to educate her about women's rights. Also, by seeing Harshita as an example, many more women will come forward and being the process of learning about their rights."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever