Class IX girl raped by three men after she returns from tuition

The girl, a class 9 student was returning home alone after tuition yesterday evening when the three men allegedly raped her

Representational pic

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men in Balasore district, police said today.

The girl, a class 9 student was returning home alone after tuition yesterday evening when the three men allegedly raped her at Kasaba Jaypur village, they said.

The girl informed her mother about the incident and the family lodged a case at the police station. The police have nabbed one of the three accused, who allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, a police officer said.

