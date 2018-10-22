Class nine student allegedly raped by four people

crime

An FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of the victim's statement, the SHO said adding raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, including the houses of the accused, to apprehend them

Representational Picture

A class nine student has been allegedly gang-raped in her home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur town, the police said on Monday. The incident took place at the girl's residence at Imli chowk here on Sunday night, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Prasad Rai said. Four persons, one of them the owner of a carton factory, forced their way into the girl's house, beat up her family members, tied their hands and gagged them before

committing the alleged crime, he said.



An FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of the victim's statement, the SHO said adding raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, including the houses of the accused, to apprehend them. The medical examination of the girl is on and the incident is being probed, senior superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said.

In a similar incident, a 25-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gang-raped for 10 days in confinement at a market complex in Puri district, police said Thursday. Police have detained two youths in connection with the crime and interrogating them, Puri district additional superintendent of police Gagarin Mohanty said. The woman was rescued by the police after breaking the lock on Wednesday after she raised an alarm from the rooftop of the building where she was detained.

Police said the woman was admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital. She was brought to Odisha by another woman named Kajal on the pretext of getting her a job a year ago and was forced into prostitution by her and her male friend. The police said the woman has named a person who had allegedly abducted her and held her in captivity in the building, where he and several other persons raped her for 10 days, police said.

Women activists of opposition BJP and Congress met the victim separately at Puri hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates