Class VII boy kills self after being scolded over mobile

Kolkata: A Class VII student hung himself to death from a ceiling fan in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday. A report in The Times of India said that the police suspects he was scolded by his parents for neglecting his studies and constantly using his smartphone.

According to locals, the deceased, identified as Debojyoti Dutta, used to fare well in his studies but was losing concentration as he would be constantly glued into his smartphone. A family member said that his parents warned him of his addiction but he never obeyed.

On Sunday, Dutta’s mother scolded him after a private tutor complained to her of ignoring his studies. The following morning another tutor complained to his mother for completing his homework. Angered by the complaints, she then scolded Dutta before the tutor.

In the afternoon, when Dutta’s father, retired Army personnel, was not at home and his mother was in the kitchen, the boy locked the door of his room. Later, his family members broke open the door to find his hanging from the ceiling fan after which he was taken to the town hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

