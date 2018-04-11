Classical concert in Mumbai celebrates women empowerment

An upcoming classical concert that celebrates women's empowerment features celebrated female musicians



Ashwini Bhide Deshpande

Veteran Indian classical vocalists Begum Parveen Sultana and Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, and flautist Debopriya Chatterjee (disciple of Pandit Hariprsad Chaurasia) will perform at a concert tomorrow. Titled Stri Swar, the show celebrates women and will feature primarily female performers. The idea behind the show is to celebrate women's empowerment and promote budding female talent.



Debopriya Chatterjee

The show will commence with a recital by Chatterjee. It will be followed by Deshpande's recital. Padma Bhushan recipient Begum Sultana will close the show. "I am looking forward to my recital. I will be presenting the ragas that are relevant at the prahar [time of the day] of my performance. I will also take requests from the audience and try to fulfil their expectations," says Begum Sultana.



Begum Parveen Sultana

For Deshpande, who is looking forward to presenting khayal compositions at the show, the concept of Stri Swar is close to her heart. "In Indian classical music, the concept of ragas and raginis is well known. My repertoire for the concert will focus on the aspects of femininity — ranging from ragas, compositions, moods and swaras. The focus of the khayal genre is mainly on human emotion and it's mostly performed by females," she signs off.

ON: April 12, 6.30 pm

AT: Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli.

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

ENTRY: Rs 300

