Classical dance on percussions

Neha Banerjee and Sivamani come together to spread the message of water conservation

Sivamani

Bringing together dance and drums for a cause — the importance of saving water — Indian classical dancer Neha Banerjee and percussionist A Sivamani are going to perform in the city. With music by Vivek Mishra and Somnath Mishra, Sivamani will accompany Banerjee at the event, called Dancing Waters, showcasing a blend of Indian and world music styles.



Neha Banerjee

"I'm always excited about performing with new, young talent, and Neha, being a disciple of my favourite Pandit Birju Maharaj, makes this evening even more special for me. The whole theme of water will make this concert unique and we need to do everything to support and spread awareness about the vital issue of water co­nservati­on," Sivamani tells us. Banerjee adds, "I've been wanting to do a drums and kathak collaboration for a long time now. And as an artiste, I feel it's my responsibility to convey important messages through my craft."

On: August 24, 6 pm

At: Mukesh Patel Auditorium, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle West.

Call: 9833777973

