Classical music with electro tunes: Tech Panda and Kenzani change the face of music industry

If you take a keen interest in music and follow its latest trends, then Tech Panda and Kenzani must have hit your radar. These two creative wizards have been consistently churning out eccentric tunes for the past few months.

Tech Panda and Kenzani never stuck to the usual norms. They believed in pushing the boundaries and creating something out of the box. They believe sticking to set rules or tested grounds hinders their creative process, limiting their ideas.

"It came naturally to us, to be peculiar while experimenting, but eventually it paid off." They said, talking about their new tracks that came out in May 2020.

One of their newly released tracks includes the hit song ‘Sadhu’ which is a beautiful symphony of electronic synths fused with Indian classical instruments Sarangi and Flute. The raw emotions that flow through the vibrations of this song took their audience by surprise.

Other eccentric tracks include 'Banjara' and 'Poetic Love'. Through these tracks, Tech Panda and Kenzani have now established their brand sound. And it isn’t only distinct but also culturally rich. They have taken Indian Music to a whole new level, creating a fan base internationally.

Talking about their vision and plans in store for the future, they say, "Our vision is to carve out a new road for music, creating something pure and ground-breaking, something that nobody has felt or experienced before. We respect our cultural heritage and want Indian music to shine internationally as well. Keeping in mind the rise of electronic music producers in India, we want to make a name for our country, pinning India on the map as one of the top electronic music sources in the world."

Even after making quite a name and having established a brand in itself, Tech Panda and Kenzani claim fame to be far from their goal.

"Popularity or success in music is never the ultimate goal for an artist. Our goal is to hopefully inspire other musicians and music producers to follow their hearts and create what they truly love, irrespective of expectations, and market response. That is exactly what we did."

