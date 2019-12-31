Classical sounds in a garden

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Do you love classical music? Do you like a stroll in the garden next door? What if both these experiences — of the green surroundings and that of listening to classical melodies — were to come together? It's exactly what Mumbai Green Raga 2020 has in store for you. Launched last year, the festival in its second edition will be spread across 20 gardens (from 17 last year) all over Mumbai with over 120 classical artistes from Mumbai, Pune and Nashik.

Spanning two hours post sunrise, these gardens will resonate with instrumental and vocal concerts. "It's the same feeling and appeal as last year. We want people to come out and appreciate the city's Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) gardens while encouraging young musicians, too. This time, of the artistes performing at these 20 venues, 70 per cent are new musicians," says Mahesh Babu, founder and director, Tender Roots Academy of Performing Arts, the not-for-profit organisation behind the festival.

Each concert will follow the classical format, complete with accompanying artistes, a rare way to look at a Mumbai morning against a musical backdrop. The concerts will be held across public gardens in Mulund, Malad, Breach Candy, Borivali, Juhu and Jogeshwari, among other locations.

On January 5, 7 am to 9 am

At MCGM gardens across the city.

Call 9223231359

Free

