Classical tunes from the East

For time immemorial, Kolkata and Mumbai have been prominent centres for Hindustani music, each with distinctive lineage.However, though there has been a practice of listening to those from the either city, exchange in the classical space has often been minimal. City-based First Edition Arts that works in the classical music space, will address what it believes, is a deep disparity, through classical music shows in both cities.



Omkar Dadarkar

The first such, Eastbound bring a selection of classical performances from Kolkata-based artistes to Mumbai. Later this year, Mumbai artistes will perform in Kolkata. "The theme remains broad and it is the tradition and past of Kolkata that binds the performers together," says Devina Dutt, co-founder, First Edition Arts who often questions the role of a curator in a classical show altogether.



Prattyush Bannerjee

Eastbound will feature four performances, spanning a range of forms and traditions. From a tabla solo to vocals and instrumental. Spread across two days, it is also scheduled based on the time of the day and corresponding ragas. The performers include tabla maestro Padma Shri Swapan Chaudhuri, sarod artiste Prattyush Bannerjee, vocalists Waseem Ahmed Khan and Omkar Dadarkar and sarangi player Dilshad Khan. "Chaudhuri performs on both days but you see different facets of him, as an accompanist to the sarangi and in a solo tabla finale," explains Dutt. "The two vocalists represent the Agra gharana and Gwalior gharana respectively, making it a festival with diverse offerings," she adds. The objective of these shows, Dutt tells us, is to foster a culture of listening to classical artists from other cities and bring about a fulfilling cultural exchange.

On February 15 and 16 AT BN Vaidya Sabhagraha, Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya Hindu Colony, Dadar East.

Call 9820091771

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 200 onwards

