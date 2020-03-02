Clay's the word

Choosing a face pack can be a tricky affair, especially because your skin type can fluctuate based on your schedule, exposure to sun and dust, and diet. Add to this, the tell-tale wrinkles that start appearing early due to lack of sleep, stress or exhaustion, and the lingering spots after your menstrual cycle. There's simply no time to pay attention to all these aspects. This time around, a newly-launched set of clay packs called Clay it Cool, claim to offer respite as summer beckons. We put them to test to see how they fare. Check out our report card below.

We break it down for you

Acne aggressive

We remember when the age-old "apply toothpaste" on your acne backfired grandly for a friend back in college. She applied a helping of it on her nose, and it aggravated it further turning into an explosion of nasty red. Being wary of opting for anti-acne treatments since, we are glad to come across the Anti Acne variant that is also quite refreshing. The infusion of tea tree helps reduce redness and heals the skin from within, though it takes at least three applications (over three days) for the acne to subside noticeably. Neem extracts in it ensure its antibacterial properties cleanse, repair and protect the skin from breakouts. There's also peppermint and mint, which, besides adding a dash of freshness, help clear your complexion too. This works for our forehead breakouts.

Our verdict: 8/10

Yes to no marks

Traditional treatments like a besan, turmeric and milk paste worked for us till our early 20s, giving the face a certain glow. But, the spots left behind by acne or scratches or even simple pigmentation can be quite disruptive, and we usually have to use contour techniques to hide them. The spot corrector variant contains our old wonder care remedy turmeric, which helps get rid of skin blemishes and acne spots, though this too takes at least a week of regular application to show results. The best part is that it acts like a natural antiseptic and helps keep the bacteria from spreading, a huge advantage as that's how we usually end up with larger-than-inevitable marks. It also has goji berry and morus alba root extracts, which are sources of Vitamins C and E. This makes sure that your skin is no longer

lacklustre.

Our verdict: 6/10

Oil's well

Oily skin is the most common problem in hot and humid weather conditions. The sebaceous glands on your face secrete an oily, waxy substance called sebum. When these glands produce too much sebum, it goes beyond its function of protecting the skin. Blackheads are the obvious side-effects of this. The sebum control clay helps control its levels. It contains salicylic acid that unclogs pores and moisturises the skin. The willow bark extract and fennel seed oil then kick in, removing dirt and impurities. It takes two applications to notice concrete results.

Our verdict: 7/10

For prepared pores

The unexpected dust due to Metro work mean that your pores are bound to get clogged. Meant to be applied every morning, the pore perfect concoction contains hazel extracts that act like a natural astringent, shrinking pores, and hence, making sure that nothing gets trapped. Otherwise, this leads to eruption and pigmentation. The ingredient also helps minimise the damage from sun exposure, while cucumber soothes the skin and hydrates it. We first perform an allergy test and apply it on our cheeks — our most problematic region. It takes 15 minutes to dry, before we wash it off.

Our verdict: 7/10

Dos and don'ts

They have six variants available in the market

Apply an even layer to cleansed skin by avoiding eye and lip areas.

Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes till it completely dries and then rinse it off with lukewarm water, while gently massaging in upward strokes to exfoliate your skin.

Don't rub it off your face as that will do more damage than good. Splash it with water and massage gently.

Cost Rs 599 (for one)

