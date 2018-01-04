Clayton Murzello: No encore in Cape Town, please!

As Virat & Co chase history in SA, their coach Ravi Shastri, then a TV commentator, will remember how India botched it up in 2007



India's main spinner, Anil Kumble endures a frustrating moment on the final day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa on January 6, 2007. Pic/Getty Images

Virat Kohli's team opens a highly engrossing series in South Africa tomorrow at a venue that has contributed to India not winning a SA-hosted Test series. In fact, India have won only two Tests there — Johannesburg in 2006-07 and Durban 2010-11 in a Test rivalry that is celebrating 25 seasons. India's victory at the Wanderers in Johannesburg during the 2006-07 season had the historians busy — first win over a top, non-sub-continental team in the opening Test of an away series since 1986; India's maiden Test triumph in SA; the hosts bowled out for their lowest score ever (84) since being readmitted to international cricket.

The Johannesburg victory also provided India a golden chance to clinch their first series in the Rainbow Nation. That opportunity was still alive even when SA put the Johannesburg defeat behind and won in Durban. The third Test at Cape Town became all the more significant.

Cynicism aside, it was India's great chance. The chairman of India selectors, Dilip Vengsarkar was in Cape Town and in an interview to me at the far end of the Newlands ground, revealed that he told the Greg Chappell-coached team that they wouldn't get an opportunity for a series win like this. India began the Test in sterling fashion with Wasim Jaffer and stand-in opener Dinesh Karthik putting on 153 for the first wicket. Jaffer got his first hundred against his 2000 Test debut opponents while Karthik scored 63. The visitors ended Day One on 254 for three. They totaled 414 on the morrow, far less than what they should have.

When Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed by left-arm spinner Paul Harris for 64 on the second day, the scoreboard read 337 for five but only 77 could be added on a pitch which appeared more Indian than South African. India then bowled out South Africa for 373 with Anil Kumble claiming four for 117. Sreesanth, the hero of Johannesburg, sent back AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla.

It was on the fourth day that India absolutely blew it in conditions that were not exactly unfavourable to them. The swift Dale Steyn claimed four — all tailenders — save Sehwag. Opening the innings this time as against No. 7 in the first innings, he flashed at one to be caught by wicketkeeper Mark Boucher for four. Those who felt Gautam Gambhir should have played instead of the off-colour Sehwag had that I-told-you-so look in the press box. Jaffer couldn't replicate his first innings brilliance and was dismissed by Makhaya Ntini, who got one to clip his gloves, en route to De Villiers at second slip. Harris got Dravid caught and bowled while Shaun Pollock trapped Tendulkar leg before, after Ganguly fell to Jacques Kallis and VVS Laxman was run out. India's 169 looked pathetic. Needing 211 to win, SA ended Day Four on 55 with De Villiers and Amla back in the pavilion.

A possible collapse was thwarted by skipper Graeme Smith's second half century of the match and none of the Indian bowlers except Zaheer Khan (4 for 62) had anything to be proud of. Kumble, who had sent back Amla the previous evening, endured a rare wicketless Day Five of a Test match. It was that good a pitch. And when Ashwell Prince scored the winning run off Tendulkar, a dream was well and truly shattered. It was Greg Chappell's last Test series as coach of India and at the post-match press conference, he tried his best not to appear helpless. However, he did say, "We're going to have to make some decisions on which direction we go. There will be a few guys under a bit of pressure, there's no doubt."

Graeme Pollock, the South African golden great was shocked. "Harris looked good and he can do a job, but it was surprising to see him troubling the Indian batsmen, who are supposedly good players of spin," Pollock told me.

I was interviewed by an Australian journalist in the press box on India's performance. He requested me to read out on camera the first paragraph of my dispatch. I obliged and many months later, discovered it was used in a documentary on Chappell's stint, to reinforce the point how poor India were in that New Year's Test. Cape Town 2007 reflected the dark days of Indian cricket. Current coach Ravi Shastri saw all that as a commentator and he won't allow those dark clouds to return. His team deserve overseas success now.

