There are some comedians who thrive on using cuss words in their shows (and we aren't talking just about Indian ones since Dave Chapelle uses them almost to punctuate sentences while performing). But Saikiran isn't one of them, which is one of the reasons his show is titled Pure Veg Jokes.

That means you can even take your parents and grandparents along for it this weekend, since there are unlikely to be any awkward moments.

ON December 29, 7 pm

AT The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Khar West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

Entry Rs 300 onwards

