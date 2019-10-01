Clean, green island

The Elephanta Island isn't just a tourist attraction because of the ferry ride to the southern tip of the city, it boasts of one of India's most impressive temple carvings dating between the 5th and 7th century. It's home to the Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But with the never-ending monsoon, a huge amount of trash from the harbour settles on the island. Thus, this Wednesday on Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas, as part of the I Love Elephanta campaign, Waste Matters Foundation and Swadesee — an NGO and a travel company — are hosting a clean-up drive.

Here, you will not only engage in the two-hour cleaning process but also understand where the waste will be processed and reused. So, make sure you wear comfortable clothing and footwear. It is also advisable to carry a cap, water bottle and raincoat. Gloves, bags and other equipment required for the clean-up will be provided.

ON October 2, 7.30 am to 1 pm

MEETING POINT Shop 2, Mahesh Tours and Travels, Gateway Plaza Building, Gateway of India, Colaba.

CALL 9757227683

