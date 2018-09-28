Clean sweep in Mahim

things-to-do

Celebrations ensue as a city initiative turns one

In September 2017, Mahim residents Indranil Sengupta and Rabia Tewari had a vision. It was that of a coruscating sun setting on the horizon of the Arabian Sea, envisaged from a clean shore and rid of the excesses of the average Indian litterbug. This eventually grew into the Mahim Beach Clean-up, a citizens' movement which brought under its fold many enthusiasts.

The initiative turns one this Saturday. And those behind the clean-up drive have joined hands with OPENDOOR Fest, a movement that encourages citizens to reclaim public spaces, to turn the beach into a cultural hotspot. It will feature unplugged music by Ankur Tewari and Sidd Coutto and a live performance by Manasi Parekh among other performances.



Ankur Tiwari

"The past year made us conscious of our environment and our role in sustaining it. We hope to share that experience with everyone and therefore urge citizens to join us in big numbers," Rabia Tewari said.

ON September 29, 8 am to 11 am

AT Al-Bahr CHS, Veer Sawarkar Marg, Mahim West

CALL 9820606336

FREE

