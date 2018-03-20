Clear Tuesday morning in Delhi

It was clear Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.5 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the weather office said



It was clear Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.5 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the weather office said.

"There was mist in the morning. The sky will remain clear with no rainfall prediction," an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) told IANS. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 69 per cent.

Monday's maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the season's normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

