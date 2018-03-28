Clear Wednesday morning in Delhi

It was a clear Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the Met Office said



It was a clear Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the Met Office said. "There was no mist in the morning. The sky will remain clear," an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, and may rise to 39 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 49 per cent. Tuesday's maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius.

