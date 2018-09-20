Clemence Bertrand helps tennis boyfriend Pouille patch up with pal Paire

other-sports

Since 2015, Pouille and Paire were not in talking terms since the Mouilleron-le-Captiff Challenger final where Pouille refused to shake hands with Paire after the match

Clemence Bertrand and Lucas Pouille

Clemence Bertrand has helped her French tennis player boyfriend Lucas Pouille reconcile with fellow tennis player Benoit Paire.

Benoit Paire

However, in Canada last year, Paire had a chat with Pouille's girlfriend Clemence, who encouraged Paire to speak to her boyfriend.

"We had a great time hanging out with each other this year in the United States. We realised that we had a lot in common," Pouille told L'Equipe. Pouille and Paire led France to beating Spain in last week's Davis Cup World Group semis.

