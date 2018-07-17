Clerk arrested for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

The accused upper division clerk Mahendra Singh had demanded the bribe from the complainant Mohan Lal for some work, Additional SP of ACB Rajendra Dhindharia said

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths today arrested a clerk of the state Water Resources Department (WRD) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

The accused upper division clerk Mahendra Singh had demanded the bribe from the complainant Mohan Lal for some work, Additional SP of ACB Rajendra Dhindharia said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused arrested.

