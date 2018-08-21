Clerk caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000

crime

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau led by Inspector J P Pandey laid a trap and caught the clerk red-handed while accepting the bribe

Representational picture

A clerk at the Labour Department was caught red-handed by sleuths at the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said yesterday. Based on a complaint filed by Tej Bahadur, a shopkeeper at Harpur area, two days ago, a case was registered, they said.

In his complaint, Bahadur had accused the clerk, identified as Yashwant Singh, of demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000. A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau led by Inspector J P Pandey laid a trap and caught the clerk red-handed while accepting the bribe.

"Accused Yashwant Singh has been arrested while taking bribe and case against him has been registered under Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," Pandey said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever