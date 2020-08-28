Clerk demands Rs 17,000 as bribe for processing pension papers, arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a clerk, working in the office of senior divisional security commissioner, RPF, at CST for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000.

CBI registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after a man complained that the clerk demanded Rs 17,000 for processing his pension papers and releasing retirement benefits.

The agency laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court.

