Click talk

The art of photography is at the centre of a month-long series of webinars that will be held starting August. It is being organised by Chitr Sanstha, a non-profit organisation for photography, and the line-up of speakers includes Dinesh Khanna, Aditya Arya, Akash Das, Hemant Chaturvedi, Ajay Rajgarhia, Paul Halliday, Alka Pandey and Elisabeth Bik, among others. The webinars will address the practices, processes and trends connected to the field of photography, and there is also a simultaneous exhibition that will be held during the course of the month.

"Since there are different visual professionals from very dissimilar backgrounds and experience, we are aiming to promote photography with a view to increase visual literacy objectives, besides looking at creativity required for collectible art books and personal expressions of photography," said Udit Kulshreshtha, co-founder of Chitr Sanstha.

Till August 31

