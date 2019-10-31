Climate activist Greta Thunberg declines award again

A man disguised as activist Greta Thunberg is seen amongst revellers taking part in the annual Washington DC High Heel race walk. Pic/AFP

Copenhagen: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has inspired millions across the world to stage protests urging leaders to better tackle global warming, has declined an environmental prize, saying, "The climate movement does not need any more prizes."

Two fellow climate activists spoke on Thunberg's behalf at an award ceremony on Tuesday in Stockholm for the regional inter-parliamentary Nordic Council's prizes, reading a statement thanking the group for the honour.

Thunberg, 16, is currently in California. But Sofia and Isabella Axelsson quoted Thunberg as saying that "what we need is for our rulers and politicians to listen to the research."

The Nordic Council hands out annual prizes for literature, youth literature, film, music and the environment, each worth 350,000 Danish kroner ($52,000).

