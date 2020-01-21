Climate change pe charcha

"You have not seen anything yet." These words by climate activist Greta Thunberg echoed in Switzerland, last week as she marched with 10,000 protesters as part of the Fridays for Future movement, a climate strike. The voice of the 17-year-old activist has shaken people around the world, including the US president who dismissed climate change as a hoax. Fuelled by young people, Thunberg's movement is not just holding big corporations accountable but also spreading the word that small actions can make a difference — your metal straw, cotton tote and recycled paper, all count. That's also the message closer to home, as an open mic themed on climate change will be held this Sunday.

Titled Aurea 1.0, the event will have performers voice their opinion, understanding and solution for the global phenomenon. While each person has five minutes to complete their piece, the material will be up for consideration to be published in Rogue: The Zine by Ratio Auream, a publishing house founded by Nirav Mehta and Ishmeet Nagpal. "As an audience member, I've always loved open mics. Both Ishmeet and I wanted to explore this space and bring in up and coming voices to the fore. This event is not just a poetry open mic but welcomes stories, discussions and everything in between if stuck to the theme," Mehta informs.



Nirav Mehta and Ishmeet Nagpal

Being new, independent publishers based out of the city, the duo also thought that such a platform could help them find new writers and poets. They expect an audience of over 15 people and are looking for short op-eds, poetry, graphics and photographs — anything that can be fit into a 16- to 20-pager.

Mehta also hopes that people travel responsibly, considering the theme that is a consequence of rising greenhouse emissions. He quips, "Hopefully, they spend less time using Uber to come to the event and use public transport like the bus and train. Otherwise it beats the purpose, no? The venue, too, is easily accessible by train — reach Bandra station and then take bus no 214 from there."

ON January 26, 5 pm onwards

AT Pioneer Hall, St John the Baptist Road, Bandra West.

EMAIL sub@1-618.in (to register)

FREE

