Clinical psychology professor recalls account when Brett Kavanaugh 'pinned' her to a bed

international

Clinical psychology professor comes forward with high-school era account of sexual misconduct, when Brett Kavanaugh allegedly pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothes

Brett Kavanuagh

President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was thrust into turmoil Sunday after the woman accusing him of high school-era sexual misconduct told her story publicly for the first time.

The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, told The Washington Post in her first interview that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed at a Maryland party they attended in the early 1980s, clumsily tried to remove her clothing and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. "I thought he might inadvertently kill me," Ford said.

"He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing." Ford, 51, and a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, says she was able to get away after a friend of Kavanaugh's who was in the room jumped on top of them and everyone tumbled. Republicans say the allegations have already cast a shadow over Kavanaugh but that it does not appear to be enough to change the votes in the narrowly divided 51-49 Senate.



Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn

Soon-Yi attacks Mia over #MeToo

Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of filmmaker Woody Allen, has broken her decades-long silence, saying her adoptive mother Mia Farrow has "taken advantage of the #MeToo movement". Dylan Farrow, Allen's adopted daughter with Farrow, accused the director of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s while she was a child. "... what's happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust. (Mia) has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn't," Previn said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever