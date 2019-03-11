Clinton Cerejo talks about sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Badla

music

Clinton Cerejo on sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in his Badla track, Aukaat

Cerejo with Bachchan. Pic/Instagram

Hitting digital channels only days after the release of Gully Boy, Aukaat, from Badla, composer Clinton Cerejo knew, was inevitably going to be pitted against songs of the Ranveer Singh starrer. "But, we had made this track before Gully Boy released," says Cerejo of the number that has Amitabh Bachchan put his rapping abilities on display.

"It wasn't easy for him to pull off the rap, but he did it with a lot of style. We broke it down and worked on it section by section, while my collaborators, composer duo Rohan-Vinayak, were instrumental in ensuring he was comfortable with the [portions]. He not only learnt it, but executed it with different [vocal] expressions. I mixed and matched them to bring out a piece that had the right blend of aggression and weight."

Sharing screen space with the megastar was an opportunity that the composer wasn't willing to let go. "There is a rock sound to the number, so Sujoy [Ghosh, director] suggested that I come in, play the guitar and feature with him. I instantly said that it would be an honour. The number is used in a couple of places in the film, and [depicts] its theme."

