Clinton Cerejo would love to judge more singing-based shows

Composer-singer Clinton Cerejo made his debut as a judge alongside singers Shaan and Vidya Vox, and music maestro A.R. Rahman earlier this year. The Kya karoon hitmaker says he wants to take up more shows based on music. "I am looking for the right opportunity. I would definitely love to do more (reality shows based on music)," Clinton told IANS in a telephonic interview.

He recently helped in hunting for India's next singing sensation for the digital show ARRived, produced and conceptualised by Qyuki Digital Media. "It has been amazing. I really enjoyed it. I couldn't have asked for a better start (as a judge). To start with my mentor and somebody whom I have worked with for over 20 years... Mr A.R. Rahman...having this kind of freedom that I have always enjoyed because of the level of trust that we share.

"I have always had certain musical freedom when it comes to expressing myself musically (while working with Rahman) and I think I enjoy that same freedom sitting on that chair next to him as a judge," said the artiste, who has worked with Rahman on films like Taj Mahal, Alaipayuthey, Yuvvraaj and Ekk Deewana Tha.

Talking about the show, he shared: "We wanted it to be different from others. We didn't want it to be drama firstly. For us, the focus was to be mainly around building people up rather than on eliminating people which is why there were no elimination till the finale. "There was a trending chart... everybody performed and competed with each other."

The winner will be announced soon. He or she will get to sing a song for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. "That's composed by Ajay-Atul, so I am not at liberty to discuss the nature of the composition," said Clinton. Among his various projects, Clinton has director Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film Badla. "I am also doing a new project with Bianca Gomes called Shor Police. It is an indie project," he said.

