Clooney to Parkland students: You make me proud of my country again

George Clooney has penned a letter to the students of the Parkland, Florida high school



George Clooney

Actor George Clooney has penned a letter to the students of the Parkland, Florida high school where a deadly mass shooting claimed the lives of 17 people. The student journalists from Eagle Eye, the newspaper of Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, where the shooting happened in February, had written to Clooney and his wife Amal for an interview.

In the letter published in The Guardian, Clooney said their advocacy for gun control makes him "proud of my country again." He, however, declined their request for an interview, saying "young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool."

"The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can't do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it's so much more effective if it's young people," he said.

The Friday issue of The Guardian US was guest edited by the staff of the Eagle Eye. It is using the platform to cover the upcoming March for Our Lives as well as "heighten awareness of the issue of gun control and school safety to such an extent that the federal government can no longer ignore us."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever