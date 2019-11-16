Close of Play: Yuvraj Singh wishes 'mirchi' Sania Mirza

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh Instagrammed a throwback picture with tennis ace Sania Mirza, who turned 33 yesterday, and captioned it, "Hai hai mirchi! Janam din mubarak my dear friend lots of love and best wishes always!" In reply, Saina wrote, "Hai motu, thank you my dearest friend." The tennis star is expected to be back on court by January 2020.

Surf's up for Caroline Wozniacki

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki sent social media in a frenzy with Baywatch-style bikini pictures recently. The tennis ace, 29, Instagrammed pictures of her in a red swimsuit with "wife life" written across it as she posed with a surfboard on a beach.

She captioned the pictures: "Surf's up!" Earlier, the former World No. 1 had shared images of herself in a bikini while on trip to California.

