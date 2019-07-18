Closer to the due date, Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal spotted at Khar hospital

bollywood

The South African model's parents have also flown into Mumbai from Cape Town. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades had an outing with them at a Lower Parel restaurant earlier this week

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Last evening, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were spotted at a Khar hospital. Gaby is said to be due anytime soon. The presence of Rampal’s daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, added to the speculation that Gaby had checked into the hospital to deliver.

Arjun Rampal with Gabriella Demetriades at the hospital/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

The South African model's parents have also flown into Mumbai from Cape Town. Rampal and Gaby had an outing with them at a Lower Parel restaurant earlier this week.

Arjun has said that his daughters have accepted Gabriella as a part of the family. Arjun Rampal, who was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years, said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, that the last five years of his life had been 'sheer hell' for him, but it has only made him stronger.

Arjun and Gabriella had also gone to the Maldives for a few days on a babymoon. Later, Arjun Rampal hosted a baby shower for Gabriella, where he turned DJ. In January, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades made headlines after reports of their impending wedding made the rounds. However, rumours soon fizzled out.

Addressing the rumours about his relationship with Gabriella, Arjun was quoted saying in a media interaction, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked."

Now, that the couple officially made an announcement about expecting their first child together, Arjun and Gabriella add to the rare list of couples who entered matrimony after having a child. Kudos! This love story is definitely not ordinary we must say.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal talks about his daughters Mahikaa, Myra's relation with Gabriella Demetriades

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates