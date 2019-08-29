Closest friend says he has feelings for me

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustrations/Uday Mohite

One of my closest friends recently told me he has had feelings for me for years. This came as a surprise because I had no clue. I told him I was flattered, but didn't say anything beyond that. He assumes I will think about it and consider a relationship with him but I am not so sure. I like him a lot, obviously, but have no romantic feelings. At the same time, I can see how this would possibly work because we get along so well and know each other's secrets. I think I am just afraid of losing him if things don't work out. What should I do?

You shouldn't let fear of a possible outcome deter you from anything because you will never know if something is going to work until you try it. Having said that, it all boils down to whether or not you like the idea of a relationship with him. You are fond of him, but don't have romantic feelings. Is that enough to sustain this? I would suggest you think about this a little more, and be honest with him about why you think it will or won't work. The fact that the two of you know each other so well is an advantage here, because it means you can work on it together. You won't ruin your friendship if you both value it enough to hold on to it.

I have been dating a guy for two months and he wants me to go on a holiday with him. I am not comfortable with the idea yet, but think it may bring us closer together. I like him a lot, but would just like to get to know him a little better before going on a trip overnight. What should I do?

You are an adult and are under no pressure to do anything you don't want to. If you aren't comfortable just yet, why not simply wait until you are? You can always go on a holiday later.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

