Cloudy with a chance of seed balls

When the monsoon arrives, nature lovers set out in hoards all over Maharashtra to plant trees, saplings and seeds, determined to increase the greenery to aid the environment

Some nature lovers planting trees in the rains

The arrival of the monsoon brings with it the responsibility of protecting nature for greenery lovers. The monsoon is believed to be the best time for planting, and so many nature lovers use it to increase the greenery.

Many groups of nature lovers venture out to plant saplings and seeds when the rains set in. As the soil is wet then, not much effort is required to plant them. Many people also carry seed balls or bombs – seeds wrapped in wet soil, which can simply be thrown anywhere. Members of some such groups spoke to mid-day about this activity. They especially make it a point to plant local and Indian trees.

Kshitij Naikade, a professor and resident of Pune, is part of the Mumbai-based Wilson College Nature Club. There are around 1,000 volunteers in the club including former and current students. He said, "We trek every weekend and on holidays across Pune, Mumbai etc. During the monsoon we carry seed balls, seeds, saplings and bags as well, in which we collect garbage that we find along the way.

We did this in Ahmednagar and Marathwada. As the rain is scarce there, we planted saplings which require less water like neem, jamun etc." Dr Kusum Garudkar, works for Dr Garudkar Vasundhara Abhiyan, that has been planting trees through various CSR initiatives since 2006 in Pune. She said, "We have taken up Pune's Baner hilltop on which in around 210 acres, we have planted trees, especially medicinal plants. We carry out this activity every Sunday. We also arrange for water for the plants."

Rohan Hole, a graphic designer who also participates in such activities, said, "Gathering people to enjoy nature this way during the monsoon is a stress buster. Me and my friends focus on planting trees in nearby villages. We convince villagers to plant trees on vacant land etc."

