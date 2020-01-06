Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Theatre

Watch a devised clown performance about the male gaze that features seven teenage girls, directed by clowning artist and thespian Rupesh Tillu of Red Nose Entertainment.

On January 10 and 11, 8.30 pm AT Veda Factory, Aram Nagar 2, Versova

