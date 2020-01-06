Search

Clown act

Updated: Jan 06, 2020, 08:49 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Watch a devised clown performance about the male gaze

Watch a devised clown performance about the male gaze that features seven teenage girls, directed by clowning artist and thespian Rupesh Tillu of Red Nose Entertainment.

On January 10 and 11, 8.30 pm AT Veda Factory, Aram Nagar 2, Versova
Call 8080447000
Log on to bookmyshow.com

