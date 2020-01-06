Clown act
Watch a devised clown performance about the male gaze
.
Theatre
Watch a devised clown performance about the male gaze that features seven teenage girls, directed by clowning artist and thespian Rupesh Tillu of Red Nose Entertainment.
On January 10 and 11, 8.30 pm AT Veda Factory, Aram Nagar 2, Versova
Call 8080447000
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe