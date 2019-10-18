Clued in to Fort

There is only so much enthusiasm to be derived from learning history with your head buried inside chunky textbooks. This weekend, a clue hunt organised by a treasure hunt app gamiFYI, available on Play Store and App Store, promises to get you to explore the Fort area and its rich history. The hunt in the precinct, comprising diverse architectural styles from Victorian Gothic to Indo-Saracenic, is open to people between ages 8 and 60.

The first step is to register, following which a coupon code and instructions to play the game will be sent. Once you reach the location, you have to redeem the coupon code. And soon then, you

will start getting clues. But make sure to form a team of no more than four members.

ON October 19 and 20, 7 am to 5 pm

AT The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Horniman Circle, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 380

