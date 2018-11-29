Clymene for Shantidas Askuran Trophy

other-sports

An eight-race card is slated at the Mahalaxmi racecourse for Thursday, with the Shantidas Askuran Trophy, a sharp five-furlong sprint for class II horses, as the prime attraction. There are nine runners in the fray, and five of them--Clymene, Glyndebourne, Wild Fire, Wise Child and Summer Rays--deserve serious attention.

Though Glyndebourne has beaten Clymene at Pune over the same trip, I feel the latter was not at her best on that day, and should now be able to turn the tables on her conqueror in the hands of S Zervan.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Siachen Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Ridgewood Star 1, Wabi Sabi 2, Skysurfer 3.

Quasar Trophy (Class I; 2000m)

Frivolous 1, Raees 2.

M H Ahmedbhoy Trophy (Class IV' 1800m)

Tasawwur 1, Astral Flare 2, Tar Heel 3.

Grand Passion Plate (Class V; 1600m)

Medici 1, Patriots Day 2, Eiger's Tiger 3.

Mayor's Trophy (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)

Outrageous 1, Notting Hill 2, Highland Empress 3.

Shantidas Askuran Trophy (Class II; 1000m)

Clymene 1, Glyndebourne 2, Summer Rays 3.

Snow Dew Plate (Class III; 1400m)

Madagascar 1, Awesome One 2, Timeless Deeds 3.

Siachen Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Lesrel 1, Hudson 2, Arabian Storm 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Lesrel (8-4)

Upsets: Royal Ace (1-7) & Wise Child (6-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

