CM BS Yediyurappa's deputy leader caught watching porn in Assembly

A section of the BJP had also criticised the decision as Savadi was neither a member of Assembly nor Council

Bengaluru: The one-month-old B S Yediyurappa government has come under attack from Congress leader Siddaramaiah for making Laxman Savadi, who was caught on camera watching porn on his mobile phone during Assembly proceedings in 2012, as deputy chief minister.

"It did not happen outside but inside the Assembly," said Siddaramaiah, referring to the scandal. He also slammed Yediyurappa for giving Savadi the post when he had lost the Assembly polls last year. "BJP doesn't have shame," the Congress leader added.

A section of the BJP had also criticised the decision as Savadi was neither a member of Assembly nor Council. BJP sources said Savadi was rewarded as he played a key role in getting 17 MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) to resign from the Assembly.

Siddaramaiah also took a dig at Yediyurappa for having three deputy CMs. He claimed the three deputy CM posts were created despite Yediyurappa's "unwillingness."

