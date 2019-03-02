CM Devendra Fadnavis announces welfare schemes for Dhangars

national

The Chief Minister also announced a scheme similar to 'Swayam' scheme for Dhangar community

Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a slew of schemes on Saturday for the welfare of Dhangar community, including 10,000 houses, AshramShalas, admissions seats, scholarships and hostels for students of this community.

A Cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister discussed various demands put forth by the Dhangar community, including reservation under the provision of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, in view of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report.

The Chief Minister said, "It was decided to handover the TISS report to Advocate General for further consultations and future course of action on reservation issue and also for recommendation to Union Government and proper representation in the case before the High Court.

"Till then, all schemes of tribal Department will be made applicable to Dhangar community with separate financial provisions. Government AshramShalas will be constructed in the vulnerable areas identified by TISS and to also use existing vacant seats,"ÂÂ he added.

Fadnavis further said, "Dedicated hostels will be constructed in each region of the state for Dhangar community. Scheme for admission to tribals in renowned schools will be made applicable to NTC community also."

"Ahilyabai Holkar MahaMandal will be strengthened and will expand its scope for skill training and self-financing to youth from Dhangar community. 10,000 houses will be constructed for Dhangar community," he added.

The Chief Minister also announced a scheme similar to 'Swayam' scheme for Dhangar community.

"Benefits of pre and post-matriculation scholarship will be given to Dhangar community. PunyaShlok Ahilyabai Holkar name will be given to Solapur University, and formalities will be completed on March 5," he added.

On February 21, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had met Fadnavis over reservation forÂ Dhangar community and had assured that their demands would be met."

