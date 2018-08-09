CM Devendra Fadnavis: Over 63,500 schools have gone digital in Maharashtra

national

More than 63,500 schools in Maharashtra became digital up to June this year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here today. He called for laying more emphasis on e-learning and e-school projects in the era of Information Technology. Fadnavis today chaired a review meeting of school education department at his official residence 'Varsha'. School Education Minister Vinod Tawde, Additional Principal Secretary of the School Education Department Vandana Krishna, among others, attended the meeting.

"In January 2016, more than 10,000 schools became digital. Now at the end of June this year, more than 63500 schools have gone digital. In the coming days the students should get facilities like e-learning and e-school. The school education department should work in this direction," he said.

The CM said that advance educational initiatives are being implemented to enhance academic quality and that the efforts are to be taken to raise the study standard of students. Initiatives like Basic Reading Ability Development, will help teachers to know the capacity of the students, he said. Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts are at the forefront according to the National Performance Survey, he said.

"This percentage should increase in other districts also," he said. Tawde said the "Avirat" project is being implemented by school education department and in the first phase, over 40,000 teachers have been imparted training. The second phase of "Avirat" project is commencing soon, he said.

