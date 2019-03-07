CM Devendra Fadnavis rules out assembly elections along with LS polls

national

Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Amidst renewed speculation that Maharashtra may opt for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thrusday categorically ruled out any such move.

"There is no such thing. You can write this," Fadnavis, who was here for the inauguration of the Nagpur Metro and other functions, told media persons.

He reiterated his earlier stand on the issue, amid reports that Haryana may also go in for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to capitalize on the current mood in the country.

The Maharashtra Assembly is due to complete its normal tenure only in October, but speculation mounted afresh as the state cabinet meeting, scheduled on Friday, is expected to clear several major projects and proposals.

In fact, at the last cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government cleared 22 major decisions within barely two hours.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant and his Nationalist Congress Party counterpart Nawab Malik said both their parties "are fully prepared" if the assembly and parliament elections are announced simultaneously.

Malik added that the both the BJP governments at the centre and in the state have been "ineffective and anti-people" and if the state regime goes earlier, the better.

