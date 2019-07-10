CM Devendra Fadnavis threatens KDMC officials over not starting new dump yards

national

Has told them their salaries will be stopped if they are not operational by October this year

Devendra Fadnavis. Pic: AFP

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials to hurry up and start the new dumping grounds near Barave and Umbarde by October, or their salaries will be stopped for the delay.

Fadnavis on Monday held a meeting to solve long-pending issues related to the Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan. An official who attended it said, "The CM has warned that the salary of KDMC officials will be stopped if this project is not completed by the deadline." Fadnavis also instructed KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke and other department officials to close down the Aadharwadi dumping ground within the next two months.

Bodke said, "If we cannot solve citizens’ problems then we should face what the CM said. Our work at Umbarde is almost complete. We are starting work in Barave, but as it is monsoon it will take time to complete it though we will try to do so by October."

Barave residents are opposed to the dumping ground in their area. They had decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections but MP Kapil Patil assured them that he would ensure the dumping ground does not come up there and convinced them to vote. They are upset with what has happened. Jayesh Jadhav, a local, said, "All politicians are the same. We were to boycott the election but the false promises given by Patil lured us. We are very disappointed and will not vote in the Assembly elections."

