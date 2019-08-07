CM 'fellows' at BMC irks corporators

mumbai

The CM's fellowship programme was launched three years ago where graduates from any faculty could apply to work with a government department through a selection process

The Chief Minister fellowship has graduate students working with government departments for a year. Pic /CM Fellowhsip

The Chief Minister Fellowship Programme launched by CM Devendra Fadnavis a few years ago will now send 15 of its fellows to work at the BMC at a contract salary of Rs 75,000 per month for 11 months to use their novel ideas in governance, sources revealed. With these becoming a part of the commissioner's core team in various departments, activists and corporators have said that this was part of privatisation. They also raised questions about their salaries.

"There is no need to do this. It means that the BMC doesn't trust its officers. This is also the start of privatisation. Why do you need students to do the jobs that need the experience of many years in a particular subject?" questioned Rakhee Jadhav, NCP group leader. Among activists though, the high salary against a lack of experience is a matter of concern.

"This is a waste of money. It is good to hire young people for social media but when it comes to garbage management, road constructions, stormwater drainage or water supply, you need experts," said Kamlakar Shenoy, an activist.

'A good idea'

Activist Anil Galgali, however, believes that the fellowship will help fill the gap between the civic body and the general public. "When we visit foreign countries and appreciate their work, we should also incorporate their techniques of work. The fellowship hiring is a good idea. The stipend amount is not much compared to the other expenses of the civic body," he said.

Private people in

The civic body is also in the process of hiring for the vacant posts of CEO and dy CEO for its Business Development Department (BDD) and a CEO for its hospital.

