CM must resign, order probe: Tripura parties on police firing

Protesting the Citizenship Amendment Bill, tribal groups in Tripura called a 12-hour bandh on Saturday. Tribal groups are also protesting police firing earlier this week, in which six youth were injured. Parties led by BJP ally, Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), demanded the resignation Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. They want a judicial probe headed by a sitting High Court judge, compensation of Rs 20 lakh or government jobs for the families of the injured youth.

"The BJP-led government's police opened fire on unarmed innocent people while they were protesting against the Bill on Tuesday, in a democratic manner. We have called for a bandh to protest the firing," INPT general secretary Jagadhish Debbarma said.

Security measures have been intensified and large contingents of the Tripura State Rifles, CRPF, Assam Rifles and Tripura police have been deployed across the tribal-dominated areas. Mobile data and Internet services are still suspended in the state to check spreading of rumours on social media.

Six leaders of the North-East Students Organisation, who had called the bandh in the entire northeastern region on Tuesday, were not allowed to go to the troubled areas of Khumulwng, where protesters had clashed with the police injuring six people. "The BJP-led Tripura government does not believe in democratic values. The party is trying to bulldoze sentiments and opinion of the people of the northeast. The BJP is using force on people of the northeast, who voted for them," said NESO adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjee.

