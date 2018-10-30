CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates adm building of Purnea University in Purnea

national

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated the administrative building of Purnea University at a function at Purnea. Purnea university is among the three new universities created by the state government. Patliputra university in Patna and Munger university are the other two. Kumar also inaugurated the university's basket ball court, synthetic court, seminar hall, badminton hall at a function held at Purnea College campus from where Patna University is currently functioning.

Besides, he also inaugurated the work for carrying out boundary wall and beautification of the university premises, an official release said. Kumar handed over a letter for transfer of 37.24 acres of land for building Purnea University's own campus to its Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Singh. Addressing the function, Kumar said that "I am very happy to be here in the inaugural function.

Out of the three universities that the state government created at Purnea, Munger and Patliputra, two universities have been inaugurated. I would like that our Education Department Principal Secretary R K Mahajan should also fix a date for inauguration of Munger University." Stating that Purnea University should become an ideal university, the CM said that the state government would provide all possible assistance and funds to the university for the purpose. "37 acres of land have been transferred to Purnea University.

The government would provide land to the University if it required in future...I would like to see the university should move to its own campus at the earliest," he said. Purnea has been a medical centre, he said adding that the tender process has been completed for setting up a medical college in Purnea. The state needs teachers in large numbers which are dwindling because of their retirements, Kumar said adding that the process for recruitment of 3350 teaching posts is currently underway while the 1424 recommendations have been received for appointment so far.

On the issue of providing electricity to all, he said that energy department would provide electricity connection to every household by October 31 against the scheduled target of December 31, 2018. Prominent among those who were present on the occasion included Education Minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma.

