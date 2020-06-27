CM seeks PM's help to scrap professional degree exams now

After his letter to the Prime Minister for postponing medical students' final year post-graduation examination in view of the Coronavirus outbreak became public, CM Uddhav Thackeray has appealed Narendra Modi to instruct apex regulatory bodies to approve of Maharashtra government's proposal of cancelling final year/semester examinations of all professional courses.

Last week, the state gave the final year students of professional and non-professional courses the option to write examinations whenever it was held or take a degree based on a formula to be decided by universities.

In one of their video conferences this month, Thackeray had requested the PM to have uniform guidelines in respect of cancellation of exams and he reiterated in a letter that the present atmosphere was not conducive to conduct examinations or classes in educational institutes.

Thackeray wrote to PM on Thursday asking for influencing the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Council for Architecture (COA), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Bar Council of India (BCI), the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) and National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT). These regulatory apex bodies must endorse the decision to give validity to the degrees to be awarded.

"I request you to instruct the national-level apex authorities to endorse the decision of the state government regarding cancellation of final year/final semester examinations of professional courses and to issue necessary guidelines to universities in this regard," Thackeray said, adding that students and parents were concerned about the final year/semester examinations of the academic year 2019-20 and commencement of the next academic year because of the prevailing Coronavirus crisis in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the rest of Maharashtra.

