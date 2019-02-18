CM: Sikkim government ready to sponsor education of Pulwama martyrs' children

national

However, this will be possible only if the central government agrees to the proposal, Chamling said in the assembly, without elaborating.

Pawan Chamling

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling Monday said the state government would like to

sponsor education of the children of 40 CRPF personnel martyred in the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district last week.

However, this will be possible only if the central government agrees to the proposal, Chamling said in the assembly, without elaborating. The chief minister said his government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the CRPF personnel killed in the attack on February 14. Members of the Sikkim Assembly also paid tribute to the martyrs and observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever