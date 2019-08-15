CM Devendra Fadnavis to resume state tour from August 21

mumbai

Tour had been suspended over flood situation in state

CM Devendra Fadnavis during his 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' in Wardha earlier this month. Pic/PTI

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will resume his public outreach programme 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' from August 21. He had suspended the first leg of the statewide tour three days before its termination on August 9 because of the severe flood condition in south-west Maharashtra.

Chief coordinator of the event and party MLC Sujitsinh Thakur told the media on Wednesday that the second leg would start from Nandurbar in north Maharashtra. It will pass through 14 districts and 55 Assembly segments, and cover a distance of 1,839 km before ending in Solapur on August 31. The third leg will start after the Ganesh festival, said Thakur. Earlier, the second leg was scheduled to start on August 17.

