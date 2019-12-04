CM Uddhav Thackeray: Expediting infra projects, not stalling them

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Amid reports that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has stalled all big-ticket infra projects that were revised or started afresh by the previous government, CM Uddhav Thackeray was given a comprehensive presentation by the respective agencies on Tuesday, after which the CM said that no project was stalled. He has instead decided to expedite them and implement new ones that his government has ideated on.

The CM was briefed about Metro III and other lines in Mumbai and elsewhere, city's trans-harbour link and coastal road, Navi Mumbai Airport and Bandra-Versova sea link among others. Aspects like financials, execution and deadlines were discussed, said a top official. The meeting lasted about four hours. Thackeray said after the meeting that he hasn't stopped any project but he would definitely keep reviewing them further to expedite them. "I have stalled the Metro III Aarey car depot, and nothing else. I will let you know about any other decision as and when taken."

The CM said he wanted some more projects launched in addition to the ones that were undertaken and are now in different stages. "I also have some other projects on my mind. We would also implement them."

Bullet train funds may be diverted

Officers who were put in charge of some greenfield projects by ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis were also summoned for the meeting and asked to present the current situation. The new CM tried to understand every aspect of the projects planned. Some of them were handled by his party's ministers in the previous government, said another officer.

Thackeray said that the bullet train project wasn't discussed at the meeting. There were speculations that the money earmarked for the project (R5,000 crore) would be diverted elsewhere, possibly the farmers' welfare.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates